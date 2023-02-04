Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $101.11 million and $2.58 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00428370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,853.69 or 0.29219557 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00413714 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.