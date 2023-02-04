Dero (DERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68,341.06

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00020391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $63.33 million and approximately $68,341.06 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,419.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00423937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00102475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00737916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00594493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00185406 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,260,822 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.