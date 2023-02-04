Dero Price Reaches $4.75 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Dero has a market cap of $62.99 million and approximately $72,786.88 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00020273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,429.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00424632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00102714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.00738627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00589529 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00185471 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,260,348 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

