Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $18.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

