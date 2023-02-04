DFI.Money (YFII) Market Cap Reaches $52.55 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 2% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $52.55 million and approximately $27.25 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for about $1,361.61 or 0.05814716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00429799 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.80 or 0.29315653 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00414179 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.