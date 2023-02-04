Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.53 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGII. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. Analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Digi International by 156.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digi International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

