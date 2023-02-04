Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Position Cut by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 175.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

FAS opened at $88.65 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $149.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

