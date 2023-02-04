Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stake Boosted by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 82.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

TNA stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

