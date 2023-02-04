Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 28th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.23. 290,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,930. The firm has a market cap of C$456.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.93. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.39.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

