Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of DIV opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.93. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.06 million and a PE ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diversified Royalty

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC raised Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.