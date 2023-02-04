Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.