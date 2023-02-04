Dolby Laboratories, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 759,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

