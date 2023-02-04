Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $228.09 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.