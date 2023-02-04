Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,212,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,582 shares.The stock last traded at $38.94 and had previously closed at $37.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Doximity Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

