DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9525 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

