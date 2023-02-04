Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.58

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.58 and traded as high as C$8.80. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 515,806 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.14.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

