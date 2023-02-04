dYdX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $139.85 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, dYdX has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00013344 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $174.03 million and $139.85 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

