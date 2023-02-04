dYdX (DYDX) Price Up 39.4% This Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $177.96 million and $146.17 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00013626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00430301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.89 or 0.29349872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00452843 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.