Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22 to $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $304 million to $307 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

