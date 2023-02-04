Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DX. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $677.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 165.13%. The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,107,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 774.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 810,303 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,198,000 after buying an additional 412,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

