e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.37-1.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.36.

NYSE:ELF traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,646. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $71.62.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $3,537,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 604.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

