EAC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $3,883.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 68.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00424194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01132114 USD and is up 7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,842.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.