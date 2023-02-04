easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EZJ. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.56) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.31) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 529.92 ($6.54).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($9.01).

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,964.90). Insiders have acquired 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

