Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

ETN stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.24. 1,752,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,760. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

