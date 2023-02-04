Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $9.20 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.