Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $9.20 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $10.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.