Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 2.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lennar worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.