Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 2.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lennar worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.
Lennar Price Performance
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Lennar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.