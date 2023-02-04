Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,229 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. BCE’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

