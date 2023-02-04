Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after buying an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

