Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,778,000 after buying an additional 148,132 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $140.49 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

