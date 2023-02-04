Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,593 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 954,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.