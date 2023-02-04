Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JCI opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.