Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,335.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.28. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.