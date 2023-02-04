Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,576 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11.

