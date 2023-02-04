Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO opened at $117.19 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $112.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

