Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $177.93

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.93 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 190.20 ($2.35). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 189.40 ($2.34), with a volume of 858,458 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £760.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline Roxburgh acquired 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £14,899.96 ($18,401.83).

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.