Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

