Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lowered to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

