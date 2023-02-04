Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lowered to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.74.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
