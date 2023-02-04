Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and updated its FY23 guidance to $8.35-$8.55 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.08. 5,670,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,451. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.81 and a 200-day moving average of $339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.