Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 333,857 shares traded.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.