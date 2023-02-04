ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading Up 16.8%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) shares were up 16.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ElringKlinger from €10.00 ($10.87) to €8.50 ($9.24) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

ElringKlinger AG engages in the provision of lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

