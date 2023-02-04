Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,318 shares changing hands.

Emerson Radio Trading Up 0.7 %

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

