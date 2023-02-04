Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,457.00.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$22.77 and a 1-year high of C$35.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.15.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$740.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$745.61 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,260. In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,260. Also, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$4,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,318,921.21.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.78%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

