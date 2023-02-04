Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.66 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion and approximately $1.93 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $172.47 or 0.00739860 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

