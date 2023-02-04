Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $13.27 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Energi has a total market cap of $13.27 million and $156,408.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00090530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025139 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,349,076 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.