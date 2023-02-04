Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equinor ASA by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

