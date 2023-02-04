Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.
Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE EQNR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.
Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
