Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 4.1 %

K has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.62.

TSE:K opened at C$5.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.18.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.