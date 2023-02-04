Ergo 24-Hour Volume Tops $844,682.99 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007350 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.89 million and $844,682.99 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,444.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00739901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00595703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00184928 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,513,751 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.