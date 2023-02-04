Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.14

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 122597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at $59,749,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter worth about $4,775,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter worth about $2,853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter worth about $652,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

