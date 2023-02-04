Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.