Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.09.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

